Japan

Volcano in Japan erupts, spews ash and smoke

Mt. Shinmoe, which straddles both Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, has seen a series of eruptions since October 2017 when it became particularly active.

Representational image

TOKYO: Mt. Shinmoe in Japan erupted violently on Friday, spewing ash and smoke into the air.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the volcano's latest eruption was similar in intensity to one that occurred in April.

The JMA maintained its alert level at the volcano at 3, on its scale which peaks at 5, which warns of approaching the 1,421-metre high volcano. 

Mt. Shinmoe is one of 50 active volcanoes in Japan. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

