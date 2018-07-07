Want Pork shabu, fried chicken after this: Stranded Thai kids send heartwarming notes for family

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CHIANG RAI: The young soccer coach trapped in a cave for the first time in 12 days communited with their family members through handwritten notes. The boys and the coach sent their notes along with the divers to tell their families that they're doing well and missing their families.

In one heartwarming note, a boy wrote the list the foods, such as fried chicken and "hot pan barbecue", that he wanted to eat once he is back home safe. He also begged their teachers not to assign too much homework in the letter.

Other notes read: "Father and mother, please don't worry about me. I am fine. Please take me to eat fried chicken after this. I love you."

"I love you mom and dad and I want to eat pork shabu," said another noted.

"I'm fine. It's a little cold here." "Don't worry about us now. I miss everyone and I want to go home quickly." The rest of the scribbled letters on pages from a notebook struck a similar message of love for parents and telling them not to worry. The notes were posted on Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Along with the boys, the coach also sent out a message and wrote an apology to the families of the children. "To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents," wrote 25-year-old Ekapol Chanthawong, the coach of the Wild Boars soccer team.

Many have criticised him for agreeing to take the young boys into the cave during the monsoon season.

The boys, 11 to 16, and their coach went exploring in the cave after a soccer game June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days. The only way to reach them was by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents and in oxygen-depleted air.

Thai officials have said that a quick underwater evacuation of the boys and their coach was needed because of the possibility that access to the cave could soon close again due to seasonal monsoon rains expected this weekend. Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave have been set back every time there has been a heavy rain.

