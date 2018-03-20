Watch: Creepy doll found in cemetery follows the camera with its eyes

New Delhi: Looks like Halloween has come early this year after a creepy video of a doll sitting on what appears to be a tombstone at a cemetery has gone viral.

The video shows the Chucky-like doll with vampire fangs, dressed in all white and sitting right next to a baby bottle filled with red liquid that looks like blood.

What's creepy is that the dolls eyes follow the camera as it moves from side to side, which makes it look alive.

The eerie footage of the doll went viral as soon as it hit the social media platforms, receiving over 341,000 views in just four days.

The video was reportedly recorded by a woman in Brazil and has since appeared in Mexican media. Users on social media were spooked out by the video, with one commenter calling it the "Doll of the Devil."

Local media outlets in Mexico compared the eerie doll to Chucky, the fictional serial killer doll from the Child's Play series of Hollywood films.

Check out the video below: