Donald Trump

Watch: Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe, video goes viral

The incident took place at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Twitter/@OfficialJoelF

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has often hogged headlines on social media due to peculiar reasons. In the latest instance, Trump on Thursday boarded the Air Force One with a piece of toilet paper stuck to his left shoe.

The incident took place at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport while the US President was walking up the staircase to get into the aircraft.

The 18-second video was posted by Joel Franco on Twitter. He captioned it, "WATCH: President Trump boards Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper stuck to his shoe."

Even though it was not clear, Franco claimed it to be toilet paper.

The entire episode was captured on cameras and it barely took hours for the video to go viral. Even as the video is doing its round on the internet, it has garnered more than 1k likes.

In the clip, Trump is seen climbing the stairs and then turning around to wave while the paper gets removed from his shoe right before stepping in the plane.

