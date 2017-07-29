close
WATCH: Dramatic rescue of 8-yr-old who came under bus wheel in China

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 15:19
WATCH: Dramatic rescue of 8-yr-old who came under bus wheel in China
Courtesy: @XHNews

Beijing: In a dramatic turn of event, an eight-year-old boy, who got run over and had one of his feet caught under the bus wheels, was safely rescued by the police officers and passersby. 

The incident, took place in China's Yaán city, was captured on a phone and was shared on YouTube. 

The police officers and passersby lift the bus with the help of hydraulic jack and get the boy out.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being given medical treatment.

Watch the video here:

TAGS

ChinaYaán cityChina bus accidentChina Mishaphydraulic jackChina boy trapped bus

