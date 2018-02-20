WATCH: Indonesian Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, spews ash and smoke

An Indonesian volcano on Monday rumbled heavily sending a massive column of ash and smoke more than 25,000 feet into the air. Mount Sinabung on Sumatra island, has been erupting since 2010. But this time, it erupted far more intensely.

It saw a deadly eruption in 2016, spewed the thick plume after activity picked up recent days. "This was the biggest eruption for Sinabung this year," said volcanology agency chief Kasbani, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

There were, however, no reports of injuries or deaths. But hundreds of houses outside the seven-kilometre danger zone were covered in volcanic ash. Officials have distributed face masks and urged local residents to stay indoors to avoid respiratory problems.

The eruption led to a disruption in aviation services. Aircraft were alerted to steer clear off the area. A video of the natural phenomenon that took place on the island of North Sumatra was also captured and shared by an Instagram user.

According to the Smithsonian's Global Volcanism Program, the 8,000-foot volcano is thought to have erupted in 1881 as well as 1912, followed by explosive eruptions in 2010 and more recent activity beginning in 2013, reported Mashable.

(With agency inputs)