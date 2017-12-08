WATCH: Man saves rabbit from running into California wildfire

This video of a kind-hearted man risking himself to save a rabbit from running into wildfire will certainly make you feel happy.

At a time when California is reeling under massive wildfires, a man was caught on camera trying to rescue a traumatized rabbit that seemingly lost its way.

National Geographic on Thursday took to Twitter to post a clip that captured this heartwarming incident.

This man jumped into action when he noticed a small rabbit near the fast-spreading flames pic.twitter.com/9lKPbMKE3P — National Geographic (@NatGeo) December 7, 2017

(Video Courtesy: Twitter/@NatGeo)

The 35-second video showed how the man managed to save the little creature.

Since then, the video has garnered nearly 6,000 retweets and over 13,000 likes.

On Thursday, wildfires raged in densely populated Southern California for a fourth day with a new blaze north of San Diego exploding in size in just a few hours and dangerous conditions forecast until Sunday.

The blazes destroyed hundreds of houses and forced many Los Angeles-area schools to close. Flames hopscotched over highways and railroad tracks, and residents rushed to evacuate their homes with only minutes' warning.

About 200,000 residents were evacuated from their homes at one point, though some were due to return on Thursday evening.

