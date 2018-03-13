Watch: Massive Python caught by woman in Queensland after it swallows a family cat

Queensland: A video of a massive python being removed by a wildlife conservationist out of the home of a family whose cat the snake had eaten has created quite a buzz online.

In the video, Brydie Maro, who is also an electrician, with special skills in dealing with snakes, can be seen crawling under the house of a customer to catch the python.

She then grabs the snake by its head, a female scrub python and puts it in the toolbox. The snake was later released into the bushland.

Watch the video below which she posted on her Facebook:

Check out one more video of another snake that Maro caught:

She is said to have worked as a wildlife handler for 15 years.

In the first video, Maro can be heard saying, "It's a big snake, we've got to be pretty careful." She also says, "'I am going to have to put this thing in my toolbox, don't think I have a bag big enough."

Interestingly, as soon as she catches the python, Maro says, "Now I've got to go pick up my little girl from gymnastics."