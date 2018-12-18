हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Watch: Nawaz Sharif’s security guards thrash cameraman, journalists protest

The guards of Nawaz Sharif tried to escape after the incident, but one of them was caught by journalists.

Watch: Nawaz Sharif’s security guards thrash cameraman, journalists protest

In fresh trouble for former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, there’s uproar in the country after his security guards thrashed a cameraman outside Parliament House in Islamabad. According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo News, the cameraman, who was attacked, worked for news channel Samaa TV. The incident was caught on camera.

In the video, the cameraman can be seen lying on the ground while one of the security guards for the former prime minister runs over his face. The report said that the cameraman was bleeding from nose and mouth, following which he was shifted to nearby Poly Clinic hospital in unconscious condition.

The guards of Nawaz Sharif tried to escape after the incident, but one of them was caught by journalists and handed over to Parliament House security. However, one of the guards managed to run away.

The incident triggered protests by journalists, who even blocked the main entrance gate of Parliament.

Reacting to the incident, Nawaz Sharif termed it as painful and sad, adding that he had asked leaders of his party to rush the cameraman to nearby hospital. The former prime minister further said that he would ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

Tags:
PakistanNawaz SharifNawaz Sharif security

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close