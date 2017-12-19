Watch: Santa Claus is now climbing skyscrapers to reach you with gifts

The route through the chimney is rather dark and dull - not anything like dropping down from top of a skyscraper. Little wonder then that Santa Claus has decided to take the other route - one up at giddying heights of Berlin skyscrapers - to reach out to his little fans with gifts.

The Santa Claus, who remained as anonymous as ever, ditched his traditional sleigh and instead opted for ropes and hooks as he made his way down Berlin's Kollhoff Tower with a bag full of goodies. He made his way down from a height of about 100 meters to reach level zero.

Children, obviously, were visibly excited as they saw him come in almost a week ahead of schedule to hand over presents.

Local media reports say Santa Claus may have been finding it a little tough to reach to all the children of the world and therefore, may have preponed his plans of sharing happiness. However, German children usually do receive two rounds of gifts before and on Christmas day. The preliminary presents include small items like chocolates, fruits and dry fruits for being their cute and innocent selves.