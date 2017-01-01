WATCH: This super hilarious video is possibly the best thing you'll see on internet on 1st day of New Year
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 15:40
New Delhi: This video is going viral like anything!
It's a super cute and damn hilarious video featuring two ultra-cute kids.
It's a challenge to control your laughter while watching this video. You can't!
WATCH:-
First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 15:12
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav reinducts Akhilesh, Ramgopal into Samajwadi party
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- When will India get freedom from long cues at banks?
- Heavy fire destroys chemical factory in Maharashtra's Akola
- PM Modi's New Year Eve speech: As it happened
- Mohammad Kaif faces Twitter wrath for doing Surya Namaskar; responds to shut up trolls
- 100 warships will be delivered to Indian Navy in 2017, says Kolkata-based manufacturer
- WATCH: When Brad Haddin tried MS Dhoni's blind run-out without success
- Yadav family feud LIVE: Akhilesh 'appoints' Naresh Uttam as Samajwadi Party's UP unit chief; Shivpal 'sacked'