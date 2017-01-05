close
Watch: This two-year-old saves twin brother - Video has over 12 lakh views

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 15:54
London: This dramatic footage of a two-year-old saving his twin brother was captured on a CCTV camera. It already has over 12 lakh views.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 15:54

