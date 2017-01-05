Watch: This two-year-old saves twin brother - Video has over 12 lakh views
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 15:54
London: This dramatic footage of a two-year-old saving his twin brother was captured on a CCTV camera. It already has over 12 lakh views.
Must watch
First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 15:54
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
- PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here