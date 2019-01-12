Watch - US Army comes up with a new way to wash clothes

WASHINGTON: The US Army on Friday tweeted a video showing how the US Army washes its clothes.

In the tweet the US Army men can be seen crawling through muddy water head to toe. If this is really the way the US troops wash their clothes then it would not be wrong to say that it is indeed a very tough process and this simply highlights the toughness of the US soldiers. This process is clearly not for everyone and it can be done only with those having high level of fitness and stamina.

Some retired US soldiers have said that for the first six months, most of the men who are posted in war zones wash their clothes by hand. It is to be noted that the US Army also hires third party nationals to take care of laundry of its men. Most of the US bases across the world are, however, equipped with giant industrial washing machines to take care of the laundry needs of the soldiers.

It is quite possible that the latest video tweeted by the US Army is part of a training process for the soldiers in which they are trained to become physically and mentally tougher.