Watch: When a bird landed on news anchor's head on live TV and stole the show

San Diego: An unusual incident happened on a morning news show in California when as the San Diego anchors were talking about the upcoming zoo segment, a bird landed on one of the co-hosts.

However, the female anchor, Nichelle Medina, who co-anchors the morning news on KFMB, played it cool.

The incident happened when she was doing a tease for an upcoming segment with the Zoo Safari Park when 'Sophie' flew in and sat on Medina's head, just when she said, "Good for weeding your garden of bugs."

After the bird landed on her head, the anchor went - “Or flying onto my head.”

Eric Kahnert, the co-anchor, was completely impressed by the timing of the bird and asked, “How’s that for an introduction?”

The bird is one of the ibis ambassadors from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

It is native to South America and the Caribbean. The bird is also one of the two national birds of Trinidad and Tobago.