Water supply cut off in ISIS stronghold in Syria

Damascus: Water supply has been cut off in the city of al-Raqqa, the main stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Syria, after the recent bombing of two bridges over the Euphrates River, a monitoring group said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said an aircraft, most likely from the international coalition led by the US, destroyed the old and new bridges of the city on Thursday, Efe news reported.

The bombing of the old bridge caused the water supply to be cut in al-Raqqa as the main pipeline supplying the town suffered damage.

The group added that planes also bombed the al-Abara bridge on the northern outskirts of al-Raqqa.

The activist group "Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently" said the water supply was cut off in the city because of the destruction of the old bridge in an aerial attack by the international coalition.

The group added that the new and old bridges are the only ones that connect the northern part with the south of the city.