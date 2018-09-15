We have no money to run Pakistan, God has created a crisis to change us: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not have the money to run the country. Addressing bureaucrats at an event in Islamabad, the newly-elected Prime Minister blamed the previous governments of creating loss-making projects instead of creating wealth.

According to a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News, the Pakistan Prime Minister said that majority of population in the country was young and on lookout for jobs. He said that the government needed to get out of the “debt trap”. The report quoted the PTI chief as saying, “We need to change ourselves and our nation.”

Imran Khan further said that while the government should assume responsibility of the people, the people must also own the government. He further said, “Maybe God has created the crisis because he wants us to change”.

The Prime Minister also reached out to the bureaucrats saying that he had directed the National Accountability Bureau to not humiliate any official during the course of a probe. He said that even if a bureaucrat does not like him or his party, he would stand by them if they work for the country.

Imran assured the bureaucrats that he would protect them from any undue political pressure.

He further talked about the issue of salary concerning the bureaucrats. Recalling that earlier a handsome pay ensured that the bureaucrats were less corrupt. "The bureaucracy attracted the best talent, and there was no temptation to steal and be corrupt because they were compensated well," said the PTI chief.

“I had a class mate at Aitchison who always topped in our class. I met him some 20 years later; and asked him if his kids were in Aitchison. And he said he couldn’t afford the fee, even though he worked in the civil services. So I recognise the pressures on you,” the Prime Minister further said.