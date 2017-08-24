We want recognition for contributions: Pak Chief of Army Staff Bajwa to US Ambassador

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale that Pakistan is not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment for Pakistan`s contributions.

Meanwhile, Bajwa said, "Pakistan is not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment for Pakistan`s contributions.

"Hale on Wednesday called on Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, Hale said that the US values Pakistan`s part in the war against terror and is also looking for cooperation from Pakistan to resolve the Afghan issue, Geo TV reports.

Army Chief Bajwa further said, "The teamwork, synergy and effort between stakeholders are the key to success to bring this long drawn was in Afghanistan to its logical ending."

Putting more pressure that peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan as for any other country, the Army Chief asserted by saying, "Pakistan has done a lot towards that end and shall keep on doing its best, not to appease anyone but in line with Pakistan`s national interest and national policy.