close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

We want recognition for contributions: Pak Chief of Army Staff Bajwa to US Ambassador

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale that Pakistan is not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment for Pakistan`s contributions.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 07:11

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale that Pakistan is not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment for Pakistan`s contributions.

Meanwhile, Bajwa said, "Pakistan is not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment for Pakistan`s contributions.

"Hale on Wednesday called on Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, Hale said that the US values Pakistan`s part in the war against terror and is also looking for cooperation from Pakistan to resolve the Afghan issue, Geo TV reports.

Army Chief Bajwa further said, "The teamwork, synergy and effort between stakeholders are the key to success to bring this long drawn was in Afghanistan to its logical ending."

Putting more pressure that peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan as for any other country, the Army Chief asserted by saying, "Pakistan has done a lot towards that end and shall keep on doing its best, not to appease anyone but in line with Pakistan`s national interest and national policy.

TAGS

PakistanUS

From Zee News

Is individual privacy a fundamental right? 9-judge SC bench to rule soon
India

Is individual privacy a fundamental right? 9-judge SC bench...

Civilians under greater threat as Raqqa fight intensifies - Amnesty
World

Civilians under greater threat as Raqqa fight intensifies -...

Dutch foil possible attack on tip from Spain; no Barcelona link
World

Dutch foil possible attack on tip from Spain; no Barcelona...

&#039;India emerging as important regional strategic partner to US&#039;
World

'India emerging as important regional strategic partne...

Pakistan-based Nadeem Muhammad caught with pipe bomb at Manchester airport, jailed​
World

Pakistan-based Nadeem Muhammad caught with pipe bomb at Man...

Donald Trump made my skin crawl at a debate: Hillary Clinton
World

Donald Trump made my skin crawl at a debate: Hillary Clinto...

Rajasthan

'Malicious persecution', says Robert Vadra on Raj...

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri separatists announce protest calendar on Article 3...

DelhiDelhi

BJP meets CEC, seeks de-recognition of AAP

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India