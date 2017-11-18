Weighty matter: Mexican baby weighs 27 kg, doctors can't figure out why

TECOMAN (MEXICO): A Mexican baby has gained 27 kgs in just 10 months, leaving the doctors baffled over his unusual growth.

Doctors treating Luis Manuel Gonzales were unable to figure out why his weight has drastically increased since his birth, media reports said.

Luis had weighed a normal 3.5 kg at birth. Today, he is unable to crawl due to his excessive weight and visits the hospital four times a week for tests.

However, his three-year-old brother Mario weighs normally.

Though Luis' weight gain remains an enigma, doctors suspect he might be suffering from Mexico's growing obesity epidemic.

Others suspect he may be suffering from a genetic disorder.

Meanwhile, as his treatment cost soars, Luis' parents have made a Facebook appeal for financial help, asking people to support with whatever they can.