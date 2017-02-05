What do you think, our country's so innocent? asks Donald Trump
Washington: US President Donald Trump appeared to equate American actions with the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview, saying, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country`s so innocent?", the media reported.
Trump made the remark during an interview on Saturday with Fox News, saying he respected his Russian counterpart.
However, in the interview, Trump noted that just because he respects someone "doesn`t mean I`m going to get along with them".
"He`s a leader of his country and I say it`s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against IS (Islamic State), which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, a major fight -- that`s a good thing. Will I get along with them? I have no idea," Trump said.
California Democrat and Representative Adam Schiff, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, called Trump`s claim false.
"This is the second time Trump has defended Putin against the charge that he`s a killer by saying in effect that the US is no better or different," Schiff told CNN.
"This is as inexplicably bizarre as it is untrue. Does he not see the damage he does with comments like that, and the gift he gives to Russian propaganda?"
Trump and Putin spoke on the phone on January 28, and the two discussed cooperation in the fight against IS, among other areas.
