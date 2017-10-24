What is it to be a Muslim in UK? White woman wears burqa for a week to find out

What is it to be a Muslim in the UK amid rising cases of Islamophobia? A white woman went out to find answers for this question as a part of a social experiment for the documentary "My Week as a Muslim". The documentary was aimed at showing the abuse that Muslims face on a daily basis in the UK.

For a week, 43-year-old Katie Freeman dressed as a Muslim and realised the sort of questions that she was asked which even included 'if she was going to blow us all up'.

A healthcare assistant, Katie had prejudices because of which she feared Muslims. “I would see a Muslim out and I would be on my guard because of what I had seen on the news," she was quoted by the Mirror.

As a part of the programme she lived for a week with Saima Alvi, a 49-year-old Muslim teacher and mother-of-five from Altrincham.

Katie went out shopping in Rusholme wearing a hijab, met worshippers at the Altrincham Islamic Centre and attended a vigil at the British Muslim Heritage Centre. She also spent time with Saima's daughters.

Saima says she wanted Katie to get an idea of everything that she does in the community and seeing Katie change her views about Muslims was emotional for her. "She was willing to learn and immerse herself in the community and as a result it was a very positive response. Katie was willing to go beyond her prejudices. It was an emotional rollercoaster," Saima said.

The documentary was shot in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people were killed. When Katie crossed Winsford, Cheshire, dressed as a Muslim, she was told ‘Muslims are not welcome here’. A passerby even shouted on her saying 'are you going to blow us up'?

"I have never had any verbal abuse before in my life. This is what it’s like every day for people like Saima," Katie recalls.

However, the show is facing criticism from many who feel that the programme promotes a stereotype of Muslims by using 'brownface' makeup.

Defending herself, Katie said they did not want to be offensive but it was important to get the truth of what it's like to be a Muslim. Saima also added that the disguise was necessary for Katie to get an authentic experience.