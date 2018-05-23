When Florida City sent out zombie alert during major power outage

Lake Worth area in Florida City in US witnessed a major power outage on Sunday, much to the inconvenience of local residents. But what made them more jittery was an alert warning of “Zombie activity”. As per the alert, the power outage was due to “extreme Zombie activities”, reported Palm Beach Post.

The message alert was received reportedly by over 7000 residents of the area. It also had a reference to “Terminus”, from The Walking Dead, a television show based on Zombies.

The alert read, “Power outage and Zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than seven thousand three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain.”

City’s public information officer Ben Kerr issued a statement the next day, dismissing any zombie activity in the area. The statement said that “Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message”.

"7880 customers were effected, power was restored within 27 minutes. We are looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies, I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message. Protective Relays operated as designed to isolate a fault within the boundaries of a main system Transformer. The restoration process started within 16 minutes, with full restoration occurring at 27 minutes. Engineering will perform a full review of the transformer prior to return it to service," read the full statement by the city public information officer.

Some officials were also quoted by local media as saying that the alert system is automated, and there is a possibility of the system being hacked when the alert was sent out.

The alert message was sent out at 1.41 am (local time), dated May 20, 2018.