close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of 'collusion' during 2017 election

The White House has alleged that Democrats colluded with Ukraine during the 2016 election, turning the tables on its accusers amid an all-engulfing scandal over Trump's contacts with Russia.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 09:36
White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of &#039;collusion&#039; during 2017 election

Washington: The White House has alleged that Democrats colluded with Ukraine during the 2016 election, turning the tables on its accusers amid an all-engulfing scandal over Trump's contacts with Russia.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer repeated allegations that a Democratic operative had met with Ukrainian embassy officials during the campaign.

Spicer referred to several recent reports by conservative media outlets, alleging the Democratic operative sought dirt on then Trump campaign director Paul Manafort.

The allegations first came to light in a Politico story in January.

"Obviously, there's been a lot more interest in recent days with respect to what the DNC did in coordination with the Ukrainian government to try to collude," Spicer said.

The White House spokesman alleged that the collusion took place to "achieve a goal of having someone removed, which ultimately did happen."

Manafort left his post in August 2016, as Trump's general election prospects looked dim and details of his own business dealings with pro-Kremlin leaders in Ukraine 
emerged.

Spicer was asked by a pro-Trump media representative whether the issue was raised when Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visited the White House in June.

Spicer said he did not know, but claimed that "the DNC's collusion with the Ukrainian government has definitely gotten a lot more attention since that meeting."

The comments come as the White House reeled from Donald Trump Jr's confession that he and two other Trump senior aides knowingly met Kremlin-connected operatives to get dirt on rival presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

That admission, after months of denials, has prompted some Republicans to openly criticize the White House and venture that Donald Jr may have broken the law.
US intelligence agencies believe that President Vladimir Putin ordered a vast influence operation to tilt the 2016 election in Trump's favor.

Trump himself has responded by describing his son's meeting as business as usual.

"Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics!" he tweeted yesterday.

Spicer seemed to contradict his boss, by saying the meeting was actually about adoption.

In a statement, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington denied allegations it had "colluded" with Democrats against the Trump campaign.

The embassy "neither coordinated with the DNC on opposition research nor taken any actions to undermine campaign efforts," the statement read.

"While some politicians who are not part of the Ukrainian government might have taken sides or made comments during last year's election, the Embassy and the government of Ukraine did not."

"We highly appreciate US administration support to Ukraine and the progress achieved in recent months in our bilateral relations."

TAGS

United StatesRussiaDemocratspresidential electionWashingtonWhite HousePaul Manafort

From Zee News

Army foils infiltration bid in J&amp;K&#039;s Bandipora; two terrorists killed, 2-3 believed to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Bandipora; tw...

Uttarakhand

Rain alert in Uttarakhand, heavy downpour in next 24 hours...

Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&amp;K&#039;s Uri sector in cold blood
India

Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&K...

Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to support NDA&#039;s candidate M Venkaiah Naidu
India

Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to supp...

Parliament&#039;s Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely as Opposition set to corner Govt over lynching incidents, farmers&#039; plight
India

Parliament's Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely a...

Bihar Cabinet meet today: Will Nitish Kumar ask scam-tainted Tejashwi Yadav Yadav to quit?
Bihar

Bihar Cabinet meet today: Will Nitish Kumar ask scam-tainte...

NASA Langley commemorates 100th anniversary – From small steps to giant leaps
Space

NASA Langley commemorates 100th anniversary – From small st...

PTI will wait for SC verdict on Panama Papers before pressurising Sharif to resign
World

PTI will wait for SC verdict on Panama Papers before pressu...

Delhi serial blasts: Court to hear IM co-founder Yasin Bhatkal&#039;s plea today
Delhi

Delhi serial blasts: Court to hear IM co-founder Yasin Bhat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels