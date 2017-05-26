close
White House adviser Jared Kushner under FBI scanner in Russian probe

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 18:11

New York: Widening the area of investigation of the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, the FBI is looking at the role of Donald Trump's son -in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, who has been identified as a "person of interest”.

Federal investigators have been taking a closer look at the Trump's campaign and Points of focus that pertain to Kushner include: The Trump campaign's 2016 data analytics operation which was supervised by him; his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Kushner's own contacts with Russians, CNN reported.

Currently, there are no allegations that Kushner committed any wrongdoing but investigators believe that he will be able to assist the FBI in probe by providing information.

Kushner attorney, Jamie Gorelick said, the FBI has not yet made any contact with Kushner but previously he himself volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings and he will assist if he is contacted in connection with the probe."

There are conflicting reports that Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump wanted Flynn as national security adviser. Kushner has also acknowledged meeting during the transition with Russian Ambassador and separately with the head of Russian bank but sanctions part was not at all discussed.

