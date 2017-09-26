close
White House says 'absurd' to claim war declared on North Korea

The White House on Monday rejected claims that the United States has declared war on North Korea as "absurd" in the latest exchange of barbs and insults between the two nuclear powers.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 06:47
White House says &#039;absurd&#039; to claim war declared on North Korea

District of Columbia: The White House on Monday rejected claims that the United States has declared war on North Korea as "absurd" in the latest exchange of barbs and insults between the two nuclear powers.

"We have not declared war against North Korea and frankly the suggestion of that is absurd`" said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

 

