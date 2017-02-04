White House vows to fight court ruling blocking Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'

District of Columbia: The White House on Friday pledged to fight back after a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary nationwide halt to President Donald Trump`s controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The original statement from press secretary Sean Spicer called the federal court ruling "outrageous," but an updated version removed that word.

Spicer called Trump`s executive action "lawful and appropriate," adding: "The president`s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people."