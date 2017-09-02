close
Whoever masters artificial intelligence will rule world: Putin

“It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict,” Putin said. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 16:30
Whoever masters artificial intelligence will rule world: Putin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of artificial intelligence in modern science and said whoever masters it will rule the world.

“Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind,” Putin said on Friday. September 1 is the start of the school year in Russia.

“It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict.

“Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world,” Russian television channel RT quoted Putin as saying.

But, Putin said he will not like to see anyone “monopolizing” the field.

“If we become leaders in this area, we will share this know-how with entire world, the same way we share our nuclear technologies today,” he said.

On the occasion, he also discussed space, medicine and the capacity of the human brain.

“The movement of the eyes can be used to operate various systems, and also there are possibilities to analyse human behaviour in extreme situations, including in space,” Putin added.

The Russian president's 45-minute open lesson was reportedly attended by students and teachers from 16,000 schools.

