Wife of ousted Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to seek his Parliament seat: Party official

Papers for Kulsoom Nawaz`s candidacy were filed with election authorities on Friday, Sharif adviser Asif Kirmani told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:08
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Lahore: The wife of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will contest a special election for the parliamentary seat he was forced to vacate last month after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office, a Sharif adviser said on Friday.

The special election is to be held in about 45 days.

