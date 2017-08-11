Wife of ousted Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to seek his Parliament seat: Party official

Lahore: The wife of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will contest a special election for the parliamentary seat he was forced to vacate last month after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office, a Sharif adviser said on Friday.

Papers for Kulsoom Nawaz`s candidacy were filed with election authorities on Friday, Sharif adviser Asif Kirmani told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

The special election is to be held in about 45 days.