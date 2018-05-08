Will meet 'friend' Xi Jinping, discuss trade, North Korea, tweets Donald Trump ahead of summit

NEW DELHI: Shortly after China's Xi Jinping met North Korea's Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump said he will hold talks with the Chinese President to discuss trade and North Korea. The meeting took place in China's Dalian.

Taking to Twitter Trump said, "I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30. The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building."

It was Kim's second visit to China since March, highlighting efforts by the Cold War-era allies to mend ties that have chilled as Beijing has supported UN sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear activities.

Beijing is keen to avoid being left out in the cold in the wake of Kim's historic summit last month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his expected meeting with Trump in June.

"After the first meeting between me and Comrade Chairman (Kim), both China-DPRK relations and the Korean peninsula situation have made positive progress. I feel happy about it," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

For his part, Kim was quoted as saying: "These are the positive outcomes of the historic meeting between me and Comrade General Secretary (Xi)."

