Will target US-backed fighters in Syria if provoked: Russia

Russia said on Thursday it had warned the United States it would target areas in Syria where US special forces and US-backed militia were operating if its own forces came under fire from them, something it said had already happened twice.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 15:07
Moscow: Russia said on Thursday it had warned the United States it would target areas in Syria where US special forces and US-backed militia were operating if its own forces came under fire from them, something it said had already happened twice.

Russia was referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting with the US-led coalition, which Moscow said had diverted from the battle to take Raqqa to Deir al-Zor, where Russian special forces are helping the Syrian army push out Islamic State militants.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the SDF had taken up positions on the eastern banks of the Euphrates with US special forces, and had twice opened fire with mortars and artillery on Syrian troops who were working alongside Russian special forces.

"A representative of the US military command in Al Udeid (the US operations centre in Qatar) was told in no uncertain terms that any attempts to open fire from areas where SDF fighters are located would be quickly shut down," Major-General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

"Fire points in those areas will be immediately suppressed with all military means."

In Deir al-Zor province of eastern Syria, Islamic State is battling two separate offensives, launched by the SDF on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other.

