close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Will try working with Pakistan 'one more time' before action on terrorism support: US

Relations between the two countries have been frayed over the past decade.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 08:42
Will try working with Pakistan &#039;one more time&#039; before action on terrorism support: US
Represntational image

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday the United States would try "one more time" to work with Pakistan in Afghanistan before President Donald Trump would turn to options to address Islamabad`s alleged support for militant groups.

Relations between the two countries have been frayed over the past decade. While officials have long questioned the role Pakistan has played in Afghanistan, the comments by Mattis are likely to cause concern in Islamabad and within the Pakistan military.

"We need to try one more time to make this strategy work with them, by, with and through the Pakistanis, and if our best efforts fail, the president is prepared to take whatever steps are necessary," Mattis said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Mattis added that he would be traveling to Islamabad soon, but did not give more details.

Reuters first reported that possible Trump administration responses being discussed include expanding U.S. drone strikes and perhaps eventually downgrading Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally.

When asked by a lawmaker whether revoking Pakistan`s major non-NATO ally status was amongst the options being considered to deal with Islamabad, Mattis said: "I am sure it will be."

In a separate Senate hearing on Tuesday, the top U.S. military officer said he believed Pakistan`s main spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) directorate, had ties to militant groups.

“It is clear to me that the ISI has connections with terrorist groups,” Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The Pakistan embassy in Washington said Islamabad had achieved success in counter-terrorism operations in its country.
"However, unless the same level of success is achieved in (Afghanistan), long lasting peace in the region will remain out of reach," the embassy said in a statement.
The United States in 2012 designated the Pakistan-based Haqqani network as a terrorist organization. The year before, U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, then the top U.S. military officer, caused a stir when he told Congress that the Haqqani network was a “veritable arm” of the ISI directorate.
U.S. officials have told Reuters that the United States will send about 3,500 additional troops to Afghanistan.
Dunford said that the current cost for the United States in Afghanistan was about $12.5 billion a year, and the new strategy would cost an additional $1.1 billion.

TAGS

US PakPakistanUS PresidentDonald Trump

From Zee News

Newborn dies after nurses attempt C-Section with doctor on phone
Odisha

Newborn dies after nurses attempt C-Section with doctor on...

Las Vegas gunman&#039;s girlfriend returning to US for probe: Report
World

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returning to US for prob...

India

UN reforms inadequate for "creaking and crumbling...

Pakistan&#039;s ISI has connections with terror groups, runs its own foreign policy: US
WorldAsia

Pakistan's ISI has connections with terror groups, run...

For a selfie on the tracks, Delhi teen gets run over by train
Delhi

For a selfie on the tracks, Delhi teen gets run over by tra...

Three coaches of goods train derail on Achhnera-Mathura route
Uttar Pradesh

Three coaches of goods train derail on Achhnera-Mathura rou...

Indian scientists who contributed to Nobel Prize-winning discovery say it&#039;s &#039;a dream come true&#039;
Science

Indian scientists who contributed to Nobel Prize-winning di...

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts today. Here are details
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts today. Here are de...

China diverts 10 billion cubic metres of water to drought-prone north in massive project
World

China diverts 10 billion cubic metres of water to drought-p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi