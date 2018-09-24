हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
honour killing

Woman, boyfriend beheaded by father and uncle 'to protect honour'

The incident took place in a village in Pakistan's Attock district.

Woman, boyfriend beheaded by father and uncle &#039;to protect honour&#039;
Representational image

An 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend were killed in a barbaric manner - their heads cut - by her father and uncle in a Pakistani village recently.

Dawn News reported that the couple was murdered in a brutal manner because the father of the woman could not tolerate the relationship. Quoting police sources, the report said that the man had come to visit the woman at her home in a village in the country's Attock district. A little later, the woman's father and uncle barged in and in a fit of rage, tied both of them with ropes before using a sharp object to behead them. It is reported that they wanted to protect their honour and this is why the extreme decision to kill the couple was taken.

Both the father and the uncle of the woman were arrested by local cops and charged with double-murder. The bodies have been sent to a district hospital for autopsy.

Horrific incidents of romance meeting gory ends are common across Pakistan despite strict laws being enacted in recent years. And such incidents are aplenty across the border in India as well where issues such as caste, religion and economic strata often choke love.

Tags:
honour killingHonor killing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close