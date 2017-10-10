Woman flies to Amsterdam to meet her love, becomes a cruel prank victim

LONDON: A young woman became the victim of a cruel ‘pull a pig’ prank, all thanks to a person she thought was her “boyfriend”.

Twenty-four-year-old Sophie Stevenson, a British national, reportedly spent $590 on a 650-kilometre trip to meet a man, only to be left in tears hours later.

Stevenson had met 21-year-old Jesse Mateman while holidaying in Spain in August this year. The pair, who slept together, supposedly hit it off and stayed in touch.

Days later, she spent her savings after flying abroad to meet her holiday lover.

After landing she spent hours trying to get in touch with Mateman and later checked in to a hotel.

Six hours later she received an abusive message telling her “It was all a joke.” Mateman further added two pig emojis alongside the text, plus a laughing face, indicating she's been a victim of the “Pull a Pig” game.

Upset, Ms Stevenson immediately changed her flights and headed home.

What is “Pull a Pig” Prank?

In this prank, a group of guys try to score an 'ugly', 'fat' girl. The 'winner' is the one who attracts and sleeps with the 'ugliest' girl.