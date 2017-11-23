Woman faces jail for brandishing 'Make America great again' cap and condemning racism

LONDON: A female university student in the US is facing up to one year in jail for stealing a cap bearing the message "Make America great again" from a Donald Trump supporter, a media report said on Thursday.

A theft case has been registered against California University student Edith Macias by the local authorities, The Independent reported.

She invited trouble after she allegedly filmed brandishing the red hat and condemning racism, according to the report.

Macias reportedly said in the video that the hat represented genocide.

"Look at this — make America great again? It was never f****** great, never," she was quoted her as saying in the video captured by a fellow student.

Matthew Vitale, a fellow student and Trump supporter, alleged that Macias had stolen his cap during a campus meeting and refused to give it back.

He finally got his cap back after she gave it to university staff.

He has now lodged a complaint with the local authorities over the incident.

“I’m very excited that the DA’s (district attorney) office took it seriously,” Vitale was quoted as saying.