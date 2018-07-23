हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Canada

Woman, gunman dead in Toronto shooting; at least 13 injured

A gunman opened fire at a crowd in Toronto in Canada on Sunday night (local time), killing at least one woman and injuring 13 others. The gunman was, however, soon apprhended and shot dead by the police.

According to a report in Toronto Star, a girl suffered critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The report said that the gunman, seen wearing black clothes, fired at least 15-20 rounds of bullets on the crowd. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The report further said that police used a bus to take people in the area to safer places.

A video of the incident was shared on micrblogging site Twitter. Gunshots could be heard in the video while police personnel were seen running.

The area was cordoned off immediately.

