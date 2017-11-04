Woman kills two daughters, tries to shoot husband too but gun malfunctions

In a shocking incident, a Texas mother on Thursday shot her two daughters - aged 7 and 5 years - dead in her home.

The incident took place in the wee hours while her husband Jacob Henderson was sleeping.

Identified as Sarah Henderson, the mother tried to kill herself soon after she gunned down her kids.

7-year-old Kaylee and 5-year-old Kenlie were reportedly shot in the head.

County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told The Washington Post that officials had yet to determine a motive for the killings.

Hillhouse said officers had been dispatched to the house in 2015 for a "verbal disturbance," but that all they found was Sarah Henderson standing in her yard, arguing with someone over the phone.

"We hadn't had much to do with her until Wednesday night and then again Thursday," Hillhouse added.

As per officials, Sarah has been charged with one count of capital murder and with another capital murder charge pending.

On Friday, she was prosecuted with bail set at $2 million. She has been taken into remand and kept under suicide watch.

The punishment for capital murder in Texas is life in prison or the death penalty, Hillhouse said.

The gruesome murder case took a turn when investigators said that Sarah had planned for nearly two weeks to kill her daughters.

She had also intended to kill her husband, "but the entire crime did not go as planned," a news release said.

ABC News quoted Hillhouse as saying that the gun malfunctioned when Sarah Henderson tried to kill Jacob.

"She was very matter of fact, to the point and just didn't show any remorse," Hillhouse said of officials' interviews with Sarah Henderson.