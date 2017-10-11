Woman marries pet pooch after giving up on men, to celebrate eighth years of togetherness

An Irish woman, who gave all her hope on men and decided to marry her dog, is all set to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary with her pet pooch.

43-year-old Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan of northern Ireland married her pet dog, a Yorkshire terrier Henry, in 2009, as she praises its unfailing loyalty and support through all major crisis.

She will be celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with Henry on November 20.

She adopted it from a friend in 2009 and decided to become his bride after learning about people marrying their pets online.

Wilhelmina says that she and Henry do have their disagreements as she calls him her 'king' and also credits him with helping her get through a rocky patch in her life.

Henry, whose full name is Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan and Wilhelmina, became dog and wife via a website. Her friend Rebecca Carter acted as a witness in their wedding.

Although it is not legal to marry pet, they were given the certificate of a man and a wife.

Interestingly, Wilhelmina also runs a Facebook page dedicated to them, under the pen name Celia Ham. She also has 10 other dogs which she has acquired from different places, and live under a same roof.

In 2010, when the recession hit Ireland, she was forced to quit her job. It was the same time, when her house was flooded. Wilhelmina says it was an extremely rough time for her and recalls how Henry stood by her more than any other men could.

"Unlike other marriage which fall apart, I know I'm with Henry for life," she said adding "People think I am barking mad, but he's perfect for me."