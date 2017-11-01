Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Woman who married herself 'cheats on herself'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 13:19 PM IST
In May 2015, Sophie Tanner had grabbed the headlines after she had married herself. But recently, she revealed on a talk show that Sophie, who vowed to love and honour herself ’til death do her part, has cheated on herself.

She admitted that she and herself did not have a perfect relationship and that she had an affair with Ruari Barrett, a polyamorist who is now also married to himself. They were together for five months. 

So does this mean she will end up divorcing herself? 

Sophie says marrying yourself is a lifelong commitment and you are responsible for your own happiness, 'so divorce is not an option.'

Speaking about her marriage with herself, she said that self-marriage isn't about never being with anyone else, it's about ‘self-love’. 

She also said that marrying yourself does not mean you become a nun. "It doesn't mean you're rejecting all other meaningful relationships in your life and becoming a nun forevermore. It means you're rejecting bad relationships," she said.

Sologamy, the practice of marrying oneself is gaining popularity in the UK. Many women have had a full ceremony to commemorate the event. 

These self-marriages are not legally recognised by any official bodies yet.

Trending