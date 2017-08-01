Won't allow anyone to split Chinese territory, ready to defeat invasions: Xi ​Jinping

Beijing:Reiterating that China will never compromise on its sovereignty, President Xi Jinping has warned that China will never allow anyone to split any part of Chinese territory out of the country amid the months long military standoff with India in the Sikkim sector.

"The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat all invasions. We will never allow any people, organisation or political party to split any part of Chinese territory out of the country at any time, in any form," said President Xi at the ceremony to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.

"No one should expect us to swallow the bitter fruit that is harmful to our sovereignty, security or development interests," China daily quoted Xi as saying.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a grand gathering in celebration of the PLA's 90th founding anniversary.

Xi said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is moving rapidly toward "strong" informationised armed forces as PLA has transformed from a "millet plus rifles" to single-service force to one that has full-fledged services and has basically completed mechanisation.

The armies of both countries have been engaged in a standoff since June 16 in Sikkim section where India and China share a 220-km-long border.

China has maintained that there won't be a meaningful dialogue without the unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops.

Meanwhile, India maintains that the unilateral action by China to build a road in the area was altering the status quo and had serious security implications for India.