World Muhajir Congress holds rally in front of White House, demands declaring Pakistan ''terrorist state''

Washington: The World Muhajir Congress on Sunday held a rally against terrorism in front of the White House here, wherein it demanded that Pakistan be declared as a "terrorist state".

The group protested against human rights abuse by Pakistan in Karachi and Balochistan.The protestors also raised slogans for stopping genocide of Muhajirs and demanded that Pakistan be declared as a "terrorist state".

Since the Baloch activists accused Pakistan of genocide in Balochistan, human rights groups around the world have been raising voice against the atrocity.Earlier today, the World Baloch Organisation organised a protest in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva to raise awareness for human rights violations in Balochistan.

In August, Baloch Republican Party activist Abdul Bugti, branding Pakistan`s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as the `butcher` of Balochistan, claimed that Musharraf had killed thousands of civilians during his rule including Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

In May, the Free Balochistan Movement organised simultaneous protests in several western countries as part of its ongoing international awareness campaign for the freedom of Balochistan and protested against testing of Pakistan`s nuclear weapons in Balochistan.

Muhajir are the Muslim immigrants of multi-ethnic origin, who are descendants of those who migrated from India after partition.