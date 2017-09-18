close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

World Muhajir Congress holds rally in front of White House, demands declaring Pakistan ''terrorist state''

Muhajir are the Muslim immigrants of multi-ethnic origin, who are descendants of those who migrated from India after partition.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 13:04

Washington: The World Muhajir Congress on Sunday held a rally against terrorism in front of the White House here, wherein it demanded that Pakistan be declared as a "terrorist state".

The group protested against human rights abuse by Pakistan in Karachi and Balochistan.The protestors also raised slogans for stopping genocide of Muhajirs and demanded that Pakistan be declared as a "terrorist state".

Since the Baloch activists accused Pakistan of genocide in Balochistan, human rights groups around the world have been raising voice against the atrocity.Earlier today, the World Baloch Organisation organised a protest in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva to raise awareness for human rights violations in Balochistan.

In August, Baloch Republican Party activist Abdul Bugti, branding Pakistan`s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as the `butcher` of Balochistan, claimed that Musharraf had killed thousands of civilians during his rule including Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

In May, the Free Balochistan Movement organised simultaneous protests in several western countries as part of its ongoing international awareness campaign for the freedom of Balochistan and protested against testing of Pakistan`s nuclear weapons in Balochistan.

Muhajir are the Muslim immigrants of multi-ethnic origin, who are descendants of those who migrated from India after partition.

TAGS

WashingtonWorld Muhajir CongressPakistanKarachiBalochistanUNHRCUnited Nations Human Rights Council

From Zee News

Punit Goenka re-appointed as president of Indian Broadcasting Foundation
India

Punit Goenka re-appointed as president of Indian Broadcasti...

Delhi police arrest al Qaeda man from Delhi&#039;s Vikash Marg
Delhi

Delhi police arrest al Qaeda man from Delhi's Vikash M...

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission moves Madras High Court to defer local body polls
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission moves Madras High Cour...

Google&#039;s Tez app: 5 things you must know
Apps

Google's Tez app: 5 things you must know

India

Retreat ceremony at Indo-Pak border sees unique pledge

Uttar Pradesh

Utter Pradesh: 4 held for making synthetic milk

World

Rex Tillerson meets Russian Foreign Minister, discusses Syr...

Tamil Nadu

Former CEC Krishnamurthy pitches for state-funding of polls

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant sea snail can get rid of threat
Environment

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi