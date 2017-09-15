close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

World will stand together against North Korea after missile launch: UK

Britain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang`s test of a powerful nuclear bomb.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 16:51
World will stand together against North Korea after missile launch: UK

London: Britain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang`s test of a powerful nuclear bomb.

"Yet another illegal missile launch by North Korea," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted. "UK and international community will stand together in the face of these provocations."

 

TAGS

North KoreaMissile launchSeoulPyongyangUnited KingdomDonald Trump

From Zee News

Kerala

Girl found HIV positive after transfusion: Govt orders prob...

Technology

BMW says car keys may be replaced by mobile phone apps

London Underground terror attack: Donald Trump blasts &#039;loser terrorists&#039;, calls for tough action
World

London Underground terror attack: Donald Trump blasts...

IED blast rips through London metro in terror attack, scores suffer burn injuries
India

IED blast rips through London metro in terror attack, score...

On his b&#039;day, Modi to inaugurate world&#039;s second biggest dam
Gujarat

On his b'day, Modi to inaugurate world's second b...

Google to launch second-gen Pixel phones on October 4
Mobiles

Google to launch second-gen Pixel phones on October 4

NASA bids goodbye to Cassini: A 13-year journey comes to a close – Latest updates
Space

NASA bids goodbye to Cassini: A 13-year journey comes to a...

World

Storm Jose likely to strengthen into hurricane: National Hu...

World

Qatar ready to talk to end Gulf crisis: Sheikh Tamim

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi