World will stand together against North Korea after missile launch: UK
Britain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang`s test of a powerful nuclear bomb.
London: Britain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang`s test of a powerful nuclear bomb.
"Yet another illegal missile launch by North Korea," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted. "UK and international community will stand together in the face of these provocations."