World's fastest body-powered jet pack sets Guinness record

London: A British inventor has set a new Guinness World Record with his Iron Man-style jet pack which achieved the fastest speed in a body controlled jet engine powered suit.

Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot of British tech company Gravity Industries, set the record in the UK.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel verified the achievement, making sure that the speed was measured accurately over a minimum distance of 100 metres.

Browning achieved an impressive speed of 51.53 kilometres per hour.

The Iron Man-style suit is made up of six kerosene- fuelled micro gas turbines, which each have 22 kg of thrust.

The jet pack is manoeuvred by human body movement alone to control the flight path of its wearer and there is no remote control device used to steer the suit.

Browning had to practice core strength exercises prior to the attempt to make sure he was able to balance and hold his position in the air while flying.

"I am delighted we have set the record. It is a pleasure and a privilege to have our unique creation recognised and celebrated all round the world," Browning said.