World's first successful head transplant carried out on corpses, claims scientist

The world's first head transplant has successfully been carried out on a corpse after a prolonged 18-hour operation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 17, 2017, 23:44 PM IST
Comments
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

Italian Professor Surgeon Sergio Canavero, Director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, said they would soon be moving to a living human.

The transplant connected the spine, nerves and blood vessels of two persons.

"The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done," he said. "A full head swap between brain-dead organ donors is the next stage.

