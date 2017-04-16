World's oldest woman Emma Morano dies aged 117; she lived through 2 world wars, knew 11 popes
Rome: Emma Morano, the world's oldest woman and the last surviving person born in the 19th century, died at the age of 117 at her home in Italy's Verbania town on Saturday.
Emma Martina Luigia Morano, who lived 117 years and 137 days, was born on November 29, 1899, in the Italian town of Civiasco into a family of people who would prove to be very long-lived, with her mother and aunt living to past 90 and her sister Angela reaching 100, EFE news reported.
According to her grandchildren, Morano, who lived through two world wars, knew 11 popes and 12 Italian Presidents, died peacefully in her sleep.
"She had an extraordinary life. We will always remember the strength (she possessed) for moving forward, her combative attitude against adversity," said Verbania Mayor Silvia Marchionini.
Despite such surprising longevity, her life has not been easy at all. She outlived all of her family members, namely eight brothers and sisters. She lost a boyfriend in the First World War, and then married a quite abusive man, whom she did not love, Xinhua news agency cited local media.
Morano lost her only child, not long before leaving her brutal husband. Since then, she supported herself, lived alone, and worked in a jute factory until the age of 65.
However, the most surprising note in her life is perhaps her diet: three raw eggs a day up to some 10 years ago.
Always a biscuits-lover, she has been used to eating very little vegetables, according to her personal doctor.
In 2011, she was honoured with the Order of Merit award by the Italian state and on her latest birthday she received the congratulations of both the current head of state Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...