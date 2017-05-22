close
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 10:13
Worry about Saudi carrying out another 9/11: Iran to Donald Trump

London: Rejecting Donald Trump's continuous attacks on Tehran, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari said that the U.S. President should rather discuss how to prevent Saudi Arabia from carrying out another 9/11 attack.

Trump, in his address at the Riyadh Summit, repeatedly slammed Iran claiming that it funds arms, trains militias that spread destruction and chaos" and pointed to Iran's support for Syria's Bashar al-Assad as he committed "unspeakable crimes."

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasised that Trump himself had earlier suggested that Saudi Arabia was behind the 9/11 attacks.

Majority of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi citizens and speculations have suggested that members of the Saudi hierarchy were involved in the attack, reports the Independent.

During the presidential campaigns ahead of elections, Trump had repeatedly condemned the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran and had promised to 'dismantle the disastrous mistake.'

However, it was found that Tehran was complying with the obligations under the agreement. This has led to speculations that the Trump administration may try to impose unilateral sanctions on Tehran following a religious ideological difference leading to proxy wars between the Sunni Saudi, and Shia Iran.

