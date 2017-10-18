Xi Jinping says Chinese armed forces to become world-class

New Delhi: Chinese armed forces will become world-class by mid-21st century, according to President Xi Jinping. With technology at its core, Xi said his military is 'built to fight' and will enhance its stratregic capabilities.

The modernisation of the Chinese forces by 2020 will involve mechanisation and integration of IT applications, Xi said at the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress. "A military is built to fight. By the year 2020, military mechanization will be basically achieved, with IT application coming a long way and strategic capabilities seeing a big improvement," he said. "The people's armed forces will be transformed into world-class military by the mid-21st century."

Despite its emphasis on expanding its armed forces - and modernising it, Xi categorically said peace and harmony remains paramount. "No matter what stage of development it reaches, China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion."

Founded in 1927, the People`s Liberation Army is already the biggest in the world with close to two million personnel. With the country fast looking to increase its presence on the global map, China has also ingeniously built - or is building - air crafts, ships and submarines.

Many countries consider China's military expansion as a threat - especially those laying claim to South China Sea. Some diplomatic experts outside China though feel the country is unlikely to do much to endanger its economic prowess.