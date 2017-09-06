Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump Beijing firm on North Korea denuclearisation, talks
China`s President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump by telephone Wednesday that Beijing remains committed to denuclearising North Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Pic Courtesy: PTI
Xi also said China remains firm in its wish to resolve the nuclear issue through talks leading to a peaceful settlement, the report added.