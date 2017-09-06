close
Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump Beijing firm on North Korea denuclearisation, talks

China`s President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump by telephone Wednesday that Beijing remains committed to denuclearising North Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 22:38
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Beijing: China`s President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump by telephone Wednesday that Beijing remains committed to denuclearising North Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi also said China remains firm in its wish to resolve the nuclear issue through talks leading to a peaceful settlement, the report added.

