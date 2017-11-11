Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin pledge to enhance regional, international cooperation

Vietnam: Chinese President Xi Jinping met here on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on further strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation on regional and international affairs.

The pair met on the sidelines of the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders` Meeting held in Vietnam`s Da Nang city, Xinhua reported.

Recalling his multiple meetings with Putin, Xi said their efforts in guiding a steady and long-term growth of China-Russia ties at a high level have achieved gratifying results.

Noting that China and Russia have firmly supported each other in safeguarding their core national interests, and further strengthened political mutual trust, Xi said the two countries are strategic partners that have truly placed trust in each other.

The Chinese president said the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has set a good example for a new type of international relations that highlights mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.

Putin extended congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and pledged to always make the development of Russia-China partnership a priority of Russia.

Russia stands ready to enhance cooperation with China in regional and international affairs, carry out closer communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the APEC, and push forward the construction of the Free Trade Agreement of the Asia Pacific, said Putin.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of common concern, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula.