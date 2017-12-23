Yearender 2017: YouTube videos that tickled our funny bone

NEW DELHI: As the year 2017 draws to a close, we look back at some of the YouTube videos which have tickled our funny bone. While there were many stories of endearing human spirit and triumph, we also heard of heartwrenching tales of deaths and destruction. And amid the gloom, these quick-witted and sometimes adorable real-life moments caught on camera gave a fillip to our spirits while at the same time captivating and entertaining us.

Here are some top YouTube viral videos of 2017:

1. Bride's wedding day dance performance

The Wedding Day is a big moment in anyone's life. And to make that a very special one, people would come out with different ideas so that the important event in their lives is itched in their memories forever. Here is one video of a bride celebrating her marriage with a special dance number along with her friends, and astonishingly, the clip clocked more than 7.7 million views on the YouTube. The viral video continues to dominate the charts.

2. Nicole Kidman's bizarre clapping

Nicloe Kidman's bizarre clapping almost stole the show at this year's Oscars. Social media users were quick to comment on her awkward technique as she celebrated the winners at the Academy Awards. Her weird clapping almost immediately sparked an incredible reaction online. However, she did explain her odd applause at one of the television shows later on. "It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own. I was terrified of damaging it," she said.

3. Kids spoil expert's BBC interview

This particular video hit a staggering 25 million views after it was posted to the BBC News YouTube channel in March. The world immediately struck a chord with Marion Kelly as she flounced into her dad's room while he was being interviewed by BBC. It was perhaps her perfect mix of sass, cute and innocence that struck a chod with the people. Some hailed Marion as queen, while others called her a fashion icon.

4. 59-year-old chimp meets old friend on her deathbed

The video brilliantly captures a rare emotional moment shared between a mama chimpanzee and her 'best friend' and primate expert Jan van Hooff. Mama was 59 years old and very sick. Hooff, a professor behavioural biology, had known Mama since 1972. Mama died of old age in April 2016. The video went viral after it was posted on social media in October.

5. US cop and young boy's impromptu dance

The video of a North Carolina deputy sheriff getting into an impromptu dance-off with a young boy had set the internet on fire. Deputy Cody Williams was waiting for his vehicle to get fixed when he met young Jason. Both soon burst into an impromptu dance on an open street. The local police department posted the video, captioned wedomorethanwritetickets, on YouTube in February and it went viral.

6. Bad lip reading of President Trump's inauguration

Cheap laughs and thrill videos have become an internet mainstay but this one attempting a lip reading of Donald Trump's conversation with his predecessor Barack Obama during his inauguration surely goes for the kill. The comic video shows both leaders chitchatting while the guests trooped in for the gala event.

7. Cute little girl can't say ice cream

This video of an adorable little girl trying to prounce ice cream has gone viral on the internet. Her father had planned to buy her an ice cream for he wanted his lovely daughter to say "ice cream" first before they go. Though, she had managed to pronounce most of his words correctly, she couldn't say ice cream, which she pronounced as "comsonose", much to her father's amusement.

