close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Yemeni man executed for rape, murder of 4-year-old

A policeman shot him dead through the back with five bullets aiming for the heart, before his body was strung up on the end of a crane.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:29

Sanaa: Yemenis gathered Monday in the rebel-held capital to witness the putting to death of a man convicted of raping and killing a child, in the second such public execution in weeks.

Hussein al-Saket, 22, was found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering a four-year-old girl, who he later buried, said Rajeh Ezzedine, a judge who attended the execution.

Ali Ayedh, the victim`s uncle, said Saket "took part in the search for the girl before being unmasked" during the police investigation.

He said his public execution would act as a "deterrent for criminals".

Saket was placed face down on Tahrir square in Sanaa, which the Shiite Huthi rebels have controlled since 2014.

A policeman shot him dead through the back with five bullets aiming for the heart, before his body was strung up on the end of a crane.

On July 31, another man was executed in the same square after being convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl.

Both executions have been framed as an example of the Shiite rebels` efforts to combat crime in their areas. 

The Iran-backed Huthis have been locked in war with the Saudi-backed government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi for more than two years.

More than 8,300 people have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict, while some 2,000 have died of cholera since April. 

The United Nations has described Yemen as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world," with 10 million civilians in acute need of life-saving aid as the country teeters on the edge of famine.

TAGS

ManExecutedrapecrime

From Zee News

AfricaWorld

Operation against Burkina attackers is over: Minister Remis...

Fine dining? Aquarium visitors left horrified after stingray mercilessly devours squid! - Watch
Environment

Fine dining? Aquarium visitors left horrified after stingra...

China suspends North Korean iron, seafood imports
WorldAsia

China suspends North Korean iron, seafood imports

China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Korea
WorldAsia

China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Kor...

India

Pak violates ceasefire ahead of I-Day, no casualty

Uttar Pradesh

Four killed, 6 soldiers missing in Uttarakhand floods

Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets flooded
Uttar PradeshIndia

Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets...

China-Pak have always stood by each other:Chinese vice premier
WorldAsia

China-Pak have always stood by each other: Chinese vice pre...

World

Korea tensions ease slightly as US officials play down war...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India