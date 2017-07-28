close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition

A ballistic missile fired by Yemeni rebels was shot down late Thursday close to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, just a month before the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Islam`s holiest site, the Arab military coalition fighting in Yemen said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 07:40
Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition

A ballistic missile fired by Yemeni rebels was shot down late Thursday close to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, just a month before the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Islam`s holiest site, the Arab military coalition fighting in Yemen said.

The missile was intercepted 69 kilometres (43 miles) south of the holy site situated in western Saudi Arabia, the coalition said in a statement, calling it "a desperate attempt by Shiite Huthi rebels to disrupt Hajj", which begins at the end of August.
bur/mh/aph/tm

TAGS

YemenMissileMeccaArab

From Zee News

Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid Doklam standoff
India

Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid Doklam...

Panama Papers: Pakistan&#039;s top court ruling on Nawaz Sharif today
World

Panama Papers: Pakistan's top court ruling on Nawaz Sh...

Apple axes iPod nano and shuffle
Technology

Apple axes iPod nano and shuffle

Japan`s scandal-hit defence chief announces resignation
WorldAsia

Japan`s scandal-hit defence chief announces resignation

upsc.gov.in – UPSC Prelims Result 2017 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017 – Full list here
IndiaEducation

upsc.gov.in – UPSC Prelims Result 2017 Indian Forest Servic...

IIT Bombay, Delhi top choice of JEE 2017 toppers
India

IIT Bombay, Delhi top choice of JEE 2017 toppers

Post Vaghela&#039;s exit, 3 Gujarat Congress MLAs quit Congress, join BJP
India

Post Vaghela's exit, 3 Gujarat Congress MLAs quit Cong...

Bihar political upheaval pre-planned, alleges Nationalist Congress Party
Bihar

Bihar political upheaval pre-planned, alleges Nationalist C...

US Senate slaps new sanctions on Russia; Putin vows retaliation
World

US Senate slaps new sanctions on Russia; Putin vows retalia...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels